CASI Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
CASI Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $3.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CASI Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|9.07M
|7.54M
|6.02M
|5.05M
|Revenue Actual
|9.16M
|8.11M
|7.16M
|5.74M
