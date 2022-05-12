Recap: Entera Bio Q1 Earnings

Entera Bio ENTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entera Bio beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $89.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entera Bio's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.11 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.09 -0.21 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 130.00K 60.00K 90.00K 90.00K Revenue Actual 165.00K 140.00K 109.00K 157.00K

