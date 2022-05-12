Recap: Entera Bio Q1 Earnings

Entera Bio ENTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Entera Bio beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was down $89.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entera Bio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|-0.09
|-0.21
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|130.00K
|60.00K
|90.00K
|90.00K
|Revenue Actual
|165.00K
|140.00K
|109.00K
|157.00K
