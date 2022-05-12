Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Insights

Acacia Research ACTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Acacia Research reported an EPS of $-1.61.
Revenue was up $7.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acacia Research's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.86
|0.23
|-2.81
|Revenue Estimate
|5.00M
|3.75M
|3.75M
|3.75M
|Revenue Actual
|63.26M
|1.58M
|17.40M
|5.80M
