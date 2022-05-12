Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Insights

Acacia Research ACTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acacia Research reported an EPS of $-1.61.

Revenue was up $7.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 3.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acacia Research's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.06 0.05 0.05 EPS Actual 0.45 0.86 0.23 -2.81 Revenue Estimate 5.00M 3.75M 3.75M 3.75M Revenue Actual 63.26M 1.58M 17.40M 5.80M

