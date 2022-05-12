Recap: Latham Group Q1 Earnings

Latham Group SWIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Latham Group missed estimated earnings by 115.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $42.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Latham Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.16 0.15 0.10 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.10 -0.49 0.08 Revenue Estimate 129.52M 159.66M 175.01M 142.97M Revenue Actual 138.86M 161.96M 180.89M 148.75M

