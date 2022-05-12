Recap: Latham Group Q1 Earnings

Latham Group SWIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Latham Group missed estimated earnings by 115.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $42.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Latham Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.16
|0.15
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.10
|-0.49
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|129.52M
|159.66M
|175.01M
|142.97M
|Revenue Actual
|138.86M
|161.96M
|180.89M
|148.75M
