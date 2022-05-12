Liquidia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Liquidia LQDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Liquidia missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $408.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.15
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|3.05M
|2.74M
|1.72M
|870.00K
|Revenue Actual
|3.21M
|3.18M
|3.38M
|3.08M
