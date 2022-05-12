Recap: Veru Q2 Earnings

Veru VERU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veru missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $312.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veru's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.09 -0.06 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.05 -0.03 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 13.00M 18.17M 14.10M 14.29M Revenue Actual 14.13M 15.65M 17.66M 13.34M

To track all earnings releases for Veru visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.