Six Flags Tops Q1 On Higher Attendance, Guest Spending

by

Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 68% Y/Y to $138 million, beating the consensus of $122.26 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 68% Y/Y to $138 million, beating the consensus of $122.26 million. The revenue increase was driven by higher attendance and guest spending per capita.

Attendance was 1.7 million guests in the quarter, a 25% Y/Y increase. Total guest spending per capita was $75.46, up 34% Y/Y.

The increase in attendance was driven by increased operating days versus the prior year, which was negatively impacted by pandemic-related closures and operating restrictions.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(16) million versus a loss of $(46) million in the same quarter last year.

EPS loss of $(0.76) beat the analyst consensus of $(1.04).

The company held $252 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $(55.7) million.

Price Action: SIX shares closed lower by 4.35% at $29.70 on Wednesday.

SIX shares closed lower by 4.35% at $29.70 on Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGeneral