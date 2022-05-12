QQQ
Six Flags Tops Q1 On Higher Attendance, Guest Spending

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 7:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 68% Y/Y to $138 million, beating the consensus of $122.26 million.
  • The revenue increase was driven by higher attendance and guest spending per capita.
  • Attendance was 1.7 million guests in the quarter, a 25% Y/Y increase. Total guest spending per capita was $75.46, up 34% Y/Y.
  • The increase in attendance was driven by increased operating days versus the prior year, which was negatively impacted by pandemic-related closures and operating restrictions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(16) million versus a loss of $(46) million in the same quarter last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.76) beat the analyst consensus of $(1.04).
  • The company held $252 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $(55.7) million.
  • Price Action: SIX shares closed lower by 4.35% at $29.70 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

