Recap: Magic Software Q1 Earnings

Magic Software MGIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magic Software beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $31.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magic Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.21 0.20 EPS Actual 0.26 0.24 0.23 0.21 Revenue Estimate 125.50M 111.00M 104.47M 100.66M Revenue Actual 133.00M 120.87M 119.16M 107.30M

