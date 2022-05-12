Recap: Magic Software Q1 Earnings

Magic Software MGIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Magic Software beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $31.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magic Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.21
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.24
|0.23
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|125.50M
|111.00M
|104.47M
|100.66M
|Revenue Actual
|133.00M
|120.87M
|119.16M
|107.30M
