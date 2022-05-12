Recap: US Foods Q1 Earnings

US Foods Hldg USFD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
US Foods Hldg missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.49
|0.37
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.48
|0.58
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|7.65B
|7.61B
|6.86B
|5.95B
|Revenue Actual
|7.64B
|7.89B
|7.66B
|6.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
US Foods Hldg management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.1 per share.
