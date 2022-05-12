Recap: Camtek Q1 Earnings

Camtek CAMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Earnings
Camtek missed estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $19.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Camtek's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.40
|0.36
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.45
|0.38
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|72.50M
|70.00M
|64.10M
|54.97M
|Revenue Actual
|74.17M
|70.69M
|67.45M
|57.35M
