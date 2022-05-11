Recap: Pan American Silver Q1 Earnings

Pan American Silver PAAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Pan American Silver missed estimated earnings by 60.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $71.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.38
|0.32
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.18
|0.22
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|475.97M
|475.97M
|441.13M
|442.52M
|Revenue Actual
|422.17M
|460.35M
|382.13M
|368.10M
