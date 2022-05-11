Recap: Sandstorm Gold Q1 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold SAND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Earnings
Sandstorm Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $4.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandstorm Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|29.00M
|29.53M
|19.00M
|19.00M
|Revenue Actual
|29.82M
|27.60M
|26.45M
|31.00M
