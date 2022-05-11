Recap: Gladstone Investment Q4 Earnings

Gladstone Investment GAIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gladstone Investment beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $2.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gladstone Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.19
|0.19
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.23
|0.24
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|18.85M
|16.67M
|15.15M
|14.06M
|Revenue Actual
|16.74M
|18.54M
|18.03M
|16.71M
To track all earnings releases for Gladstone Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
