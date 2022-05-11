Recap: Gladstone Investment Q4 Earnings

Gladstone Investment GAIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Gladstone Investment beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $2.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gladstone Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.19 0.19 0.18 EPS Actual 0.26 0.23 0.24 0.20 Revenue Estimate 18.85M 16.67M 15.15M 14.06M Revenue Actual 16.74M 18.54M 18.03M 16.71M

