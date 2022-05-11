Yield10 Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

Yield10 Bioscience YTEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Yield10 Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.65.
Revenue was down $47.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yield10 Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.64
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|100.00K
|210.00K
|200.00K
|220.00K
|Revenue Actual
|152.00K
|92.00K
|174.00K
|196.00K
