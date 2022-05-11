Yield10 Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

Yield10 Bioscience YTEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yield10 Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.65.

Revenue was down $47.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yield10 Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.65 -0.54 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.49 -0.64 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 100.00K 210.00K 200.00K 220.00K Revenue Actual 152.00K 92.00K 174.00K 196.00K

To track all earnings releases for Yield10 Bioscience visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.