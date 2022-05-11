Recap: VolitionRX Q1 Earnings

VolitionRX VNRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VolitionRX missed estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $88.68 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VolitionRX's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.11 0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.13 -0.10 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 10.00K 140.00K 100.00K 10.00K Revenue Actual 14.24K 25.48K 24.78K 25.53K

To track all earnings releases for VolitionRX visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.