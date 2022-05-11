Recap: VolitionRX Q1 Earnings

VolitionRX VNRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VolitionRX missed estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $88.68 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VolitionRX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|10.00K
|140.00K
|100.00K
|10.00K
|Revenue Actual
|14.24K
|25.48K
|24.78K
|25.53K
