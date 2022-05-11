by

Coupang Inc CPNG reported first-quarter revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $5.12 billion, +32% on a constant currency basis, missing the consensus of $5.25 billion.

reported first-quarter revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $5.12 billion, +32% on a constant currency basis, missing the consensus of $5.25 billion. Active customers increased by 13% Y/Y, and total net revenues per Active Customer improved by 8% Y/Y to $283.

The total gross profit was $1.04 billion (+42% Y/Y), and the gross margin expanded by 300 bps to 20.4%.

The operating loss contracted to $(205.71) million from $267.32 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss contracted for the quarter to $(90.87) million from $132.97 million in 1Q21.

Product Commerce revenue of $4.94 billion (+20% Y/Y) and Developing Offerings revenue of $180.63 million (+65% Y/Y).

EPS was $(0.12), beating the consensus of $(0.17).

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $(249.03) million for Q1, versus $(150.48) million in 1Q21.

“We expect our focus on customer-driven innovations and operational excellence to continue to bear fruit in the quarters and years ahead,” commented Gaurav Anand, CFO of Coupang.

Price Action: CPNG shares are trading higher by 18.82% at $11.49 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

CPNG shares are trading higher by 18.82% at $11.49 during the post-market session on Wednesday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.