Exagen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Exagen XGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Exagen beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.61.
Revenue was down $193.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.50
|-0.46
|-0.44
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|11.80M
|12.13M
|11.48M
|10.45M
|Revenue Actual
|12.69M
|12.25M
|12.77M
|10.59M
