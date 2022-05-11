Exagen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Exagen XGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exagen beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was down $193.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.46 -0.44 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.42 -0.38 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 11.80M 12.13M 11.48M 10.45M Revenue Actual 12.69M 12.25M 12.77M 10.59M

To track all earnings releases for Exagen visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.