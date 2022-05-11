QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Sonos Stock Is Surging After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 4:25 PM | 1 min read

Sonos Inc SONO shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Sonos said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 20.1% year-over-year to $399.8 million, which beat the $352.84 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 7 cents per share.

"While the world remains unpredictable, we remain confident that we can deliver another record-setting year in Fiscal 2022," said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

Sonos maintained its full-year 2022 revenue outlook. The company expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $1.95 billion and $2 billion versus the $1.97 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $290 million and $310 million, which was narrowed from previously issued guidance of $290 million to $325 million.

SONO 52-Week Range: $19.72 - $42.57

The stock was up 19% in after-hours at $22.62 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Sonos.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Patrick Spencewhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas