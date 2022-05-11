QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Life Time's Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View Aided By Pandemic Recovery

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 2:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Athletic country club destination Life Time Group Holdings Inc LTH reported first-quarter FY21 sales growth of 57.3% year-on-year to $392.3 million, beating the consensus of $356.56 million.
  • Comparable center sales increased 50.3%. Center memberships rose 23.8% Y/Y.
  • The operating expenses for the quarter rose 21.6% to $403.2 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter totaled $(10.9) million.
  • The company held $41.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $40.6 million versus a loss of $(18.9) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.20) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.41).
  • Outlook: Life Time Group sees Q2 sales of $450 million - $470 million versus the consensus of $450.93 million.
  • The company expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $63 million - $68 million, and net loss of $(25) million - $(20) million.
  • Price Action: LTH shares are trading higher by 3.02% at $12.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas