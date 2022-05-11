QQQ
Krispy Kreme Shares Gain On Solid Q1 Performance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT reported first-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.8% year-on-year to $372.5 million, beating the consensus of $367.9 million. Organic revenue grew 15%.
  • The company's Q1 growth was driven by the performance and expansion of Krispy Kreme's Omni-channel model and strong performances across all three business segments.
  • Revenue in the U.S. and Canada segment climbed 13.8% Y/Y to $253.1 million, the International segment grew 31.1% to $87.2 million, and the Market Development fell 1.9% to $32.2 million.
  • The operating margin expanded 30 basis points Y/Y to 4.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $17.3 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% Y/Y to $48.9 million, and the EBITDA margin contracted 130 basis points to 13.1%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 beat the consensus of $0.07.
  • The company held $31.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022.
  • Outlook: Krispy Kreme re-affirmed FY22 sales outlook of $1.53 billion – $1.56 billion, against the consensus of $1.55 billion.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.38 - $0.41 versus the Street view of $0.41.
  • Krispy Kreme sees organic revenue growth of 10% - 12% and Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million - $218 million.
  • Krispy Kreme also reiterated its long-term outlook.
  • Price Action: DNUT shares are trading higher by 5.41% at $12.87 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas