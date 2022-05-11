Why Endeavour Silver Shares Are Surging Today

by

Endeavour Silver Corp EDR EXK reported a first-quarter revenue increase of 67% year-over-year to $57.7 million, beating the consensus of $52.76 million.

reported a first-quarter revenue increase of 67% year-over-year to $57.7 million, beating the consensus of $52.76 million. Silver oz sold increased by 176% due to both increased silver production and the sale of the larger finished goods inventory held at December-end.

Adjusted EPS was $0.07, above the consensus of $0.05. Mine operating earnings were $20.3 million, up from $5.7 million in 1Q21.

EBITDA increased 7% Y/Y to $25.6 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA per share increased to $0.16 from $0.05 in 1Q21.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes increase 293% Y/Y to $20.6 million. Mine operating cash flow before taxes increased 101% Y/Y to $26.7 million.

Endeavour Silver’s cash position was $151.0 million, and working capital was $168.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

The company significantly reduced silver inventory and slightly increased gold inventory during the quarter.

Price Action: EXK shares are trading higher by 10.2% at $3.42 on NYSE and EDR higher by 10.15% at C$4.45 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.