Neonode: Q1 Earnings Insights

Neonode NEON reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 09:35 AM.
Earnings
Neonode beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $347.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neonode's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11M
|1.95M
|1.81M
|1.83M
|Revenue Actual
|1.49M
|962.00K
|1.72M
|1.67M
