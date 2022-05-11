QQQ
Wolverine Worldwide Q1 Earnings Beat Street View; Reiterates FY22 Forecast

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Wolverine World Wide Inc WWW reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 20.4% year-on-year to $614.8 million, beating the consensus of $603.12 million.
  • Revenue from the Michigan group rose 10.6% to $329.3 million, and the Boston group climbed 5.7% to $212.3 million.
  • The gross margin for the quarter fell 100 basis points Y/Y to 42.5%.
  • The adjusted operating margin contracted 210 basis points to 8.1%.
  • The company held $149.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.
  • Inventory at the end of the quarter increased 50.6% Y/Y to $483.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.41 beat the analyst consensus of $0.39.
  • CFO Mike Stornant said, "Looking forward, the continued strong demand for our brands combined with improving inventory flow supports our reiteration of full-year revenue and EPS guidance."
  • Outlook: Wolverine reiterated its FY22 sales guidance of $2.775 billion - $2.850 billion, against the consensus of $2.8 billion.
  • The company continues to expect FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.50 - $2.65 versus the estimate of $2.58.
  • Price Action: WWW shares are trading lower by 3.92% at $17.66 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

