Recap: RAPT Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

RAPT Therapeutics RAPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RAPT Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was down $581.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RAPT Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.66 -0.62 -0.67 -0.71 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.63 -0.63 -0.66 Revenue Estimate 700.00K 780.00K 950.00K 870.00K Revenue Actual 756.00K 966.00K 869.00K 1.22M

