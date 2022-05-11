Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Performance Food Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.42
|0.54
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.43
|0.56
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|12.83B
|10.12B
|8.34B
|7.01B
|Revenue Actual
|12.84B
|10.39B
|9.30B
|7.20B
To track all earnings releases for Performance Food Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews