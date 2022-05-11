QQQ
Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 7:24 AM | 1 min read

 

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Performance Food Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.42 0.54 0.28
EPS Actual 0.57 0.43 0.56 0.19
Revenue Estimate 12.83B 10.12B 8.34B 7.01B
Revenue Actual 12.84B 10.39B 9.30B 7.20B

To track all earnings releases for Performance Food Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

