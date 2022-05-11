Nomad Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nomad Foods NOMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Nomad Foods beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $30.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nomad Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.35
|0.38
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.41
|0.48
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|800.53M
|691.69M
|708.38M
|841.22M
|Revenue Actual
|805.24M
|706.81M
|717.70M
|853.05M
