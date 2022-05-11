YETI Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

YETI Holdings YETI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
YETI Holdings beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $46.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at YETI Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.59
|0.55
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.64
|0.68
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|442.34M
|356.74M
|327.31M
|220.37M
|Revenue Actual
|443.12M
|362.64M
|357.67M
|247.55M
To track all earnings releases for YETI Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews