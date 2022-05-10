Senseonics Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Senseonics Holdings SENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Senseonics Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 10.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Senseonics Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.08
|-0.42
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98M
|3.52M
|2.89M
|2.16M
|Revenue Actual
|4.00M
|3.53M
|3.29M
|2.85M
To track all earnings releases for Senseonics Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings