QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Radiant Logistics: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 6:22 PM | 1 min read

Radiant Logistics RLGT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radiant Logistics beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $224.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 9.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.10 0.21 0.08
EPS Actual 0.24 0.21 0.20 0.18
Revenue Estimate 272.39M 225.11M 257.91M 183.75M
Revenue Actual 332.77M 286.12M 257.91M 236.53M

To track all earnings releases for Radiant Logistics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings