Radiant Logistics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Radiant Logistics RLGT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radiant Logistics beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $224.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 9.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.10
|0.21
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.21
|0.20
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|272.39M
|225.11M
|257.91M
|183.75M
|Revenue Actual
|332.77M
|286.12M
|257.91M
|236.53M
To track all earnings releases for Radiant Logistics visit their earnings calendar here.
