Radiant Logistics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Radiant Logistics RLGT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radiant Logistics beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $224.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 9.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.10 0.21 0.08 EPS Actual 0.24 0.21 0.20 0.18 Revenue Estimate 272.39M 225.11M 257.91M 183.75M Revenue Actual 332.77M 286.12M 257.91M 236.53M

