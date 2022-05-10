Recap: Halozyme Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Halozyme Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $28.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.42
|0.40
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.55
|0.66
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|100.32M
|101.94M
|103.16M
|84.88M
|Revenue Actual
|102.00M
|115.83M
|136.46M
|89.02M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Halozyme Therapeutics management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.05 and $2.2 per share.
