Recap: Ichor Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Ichor Hldgs ICHR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ichor Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $28.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ichor Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.88
|0.85
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.81
|0.90
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|291.04M
|280.80M
|285.00M
|258.20M
|Revenue Actual
|287.19M
|262.86M
|282.31M
|264.57M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ichor Hldgs management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.68 and $0.94 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Ichor Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.