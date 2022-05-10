ScanSource: Q3 Earnings Insights

ScanSource SCSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ScanSource beat estimated earnings by 55.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $116.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ScanSource's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.72
|0.57
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|0.99
|0.96
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|847.60M
|812.40M
|733.90M
|729.00M
|Revenue Actual
|864.35M
|857.31M
|852.69M
|729.87M
