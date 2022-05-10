Recap: Vuzix Q1 Earnings

Vuzix VUZI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Vuzix missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|3.97M
|3.79M
|4.33M
|3.83M
|Revenue Actual
|3.31M
|3.02M
|2.92M
|3.92M
