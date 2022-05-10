Zai Lab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zai Lab ZLAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Zai Lab beat estimated earnings by 28.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-1.2.
Revenue was up $26.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:
|Quarter
|FY 2021
|Q3 2021
|H1 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.65
|-1.65
|-1.30
|-1.35
|EPS Actual
|-2.24
|-1.01
|-1.76
|-2.64
|Revenue Estimate
|36.91M
|32.40M
|28.26M
|32.60M
|Revenue Actual
|144.31M
|43.10M
|36.94M
|20.10M
