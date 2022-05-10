Recap: Celsius Holdings Q1 Earnings

Celsius Holdings CELH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $83.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Celsius Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.03
|0.05
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|92.09M
|73.62M
|53.47M
|42.07M
|Revenue Actual
|104.25M
|94.91M
|65.07M
|50.03M
