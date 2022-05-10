Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q1 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $2.03.
Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Occidental Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.66
|-0.12
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|0.87
|0.32
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|7.32B
|6.54B
|5.61B
|4.91B
|Revenue Actual
|8.01B
|6.82B
|6.01B
|5.48B
