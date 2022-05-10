Omeros: Q1 Earnings Insights

Omeros OMER reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Omeros beat estimated earnings by 25.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.71.
Revenue was down $21.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.52
|-0.57
|-0.57
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.36
|-0.46
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|30.86M
|26.96M
|24.27M
|18.74M
|Revenue Actual
|30.84M
|30.00M
|28.82M
|21.06M
