reported first-quarter revenue growth of 43.5% year-over-year to $315.23 million, beating the consensus of $304.69 million. Customer retention remained over 95% for the quarter.

Adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.14 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $0.15.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 71.6% to $120.99 million, and margin expanded by 630 bps to 38.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $146.19 million, compared to $75.07 million a year ago.

Trade Desk expects Revenue of at least $364 million and Adjusted EBITDA of ~$121 million. “We continue to innovate in ways that help marketers succeed, whether it’s launching the world’s most advanced data marketplace that helps advertisers value and price data accurately and use more of it or our OpenPath solution, which provides advertisers with a more direct path to premium publisher inventory. With this innovation focus, along with strong growth across all channels, led by CTV, we are reinforcing our position as the default demand-side platform for the open internet,” commented Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.

TTD shares are trading lower by 12.80% at $38.14 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

