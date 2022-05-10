Read How Workhorse Group Fared In Q1

by

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 97.3% year-on-year, to $14.3 thousand, beating the consensus of $10 thousand.

reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 97.3% year-on-year, to $14.3 thousand, beating the consensus of $10 thousand. The decrease in sales was primarily related to the reduction in truck sales volume.

The cost of sales decreased to $3.9 million from $6.2 million last year. Total operating expenses jumped 48.1% Y/Y to $15.9 million.

The company's operating loss widened to $(19.8) million in the quarter.

The company held $167 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Net loss narrowed to $(22.1) million from $(120.5) million last year.

Outlook: Workhorse reaffirmed its commitment to manufacture and sell at least 250 vehicles in 2022 and generate at least $25 million in revenue.

Workhorse reaffirmed its commitment to manufacture and sell at least 250 vehicles in 2022 and generate at least $25 million in revenue. Price Action: WKHS shares are trading higher by 5.51% at $2.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.