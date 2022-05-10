QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CEVA Clocks 35% Revenue Growth In Q1 Powered By Dominance In Wireless IP

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read
  • CEVA, Inc CEVA reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 35% year-on-year to $34.4 million, beating the consensus of $32.9 million.
  • Segments: Licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE), and related revenue increased 56% Y/Y to $22.4 million. Royalty revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $12 million.
  • The quarter saw 14 license agreements, including 3 with first-time customers.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat the consensus of $0.17.
  • The gross margin contracted 925 bps to 81.4% as the costs soared 169% Y/Y.
  • CEVA held $162 million in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO Gideon Wertheizer stated: "Our strong first-quarter results and performance affirms our dominance in the ubiquitous wireless IP space and is the result of our excellence in execution and market reach."
  • Price Action: CEVA shares traded lower by 1.64% at $33.65 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsSmall CapTech