QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Exela Shares Plunge Post Q1 Miss

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 10:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Exela Technologies, Inc XELA reported a preliminary first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.9% year-on-year to $279.4 million, missing the consensus of $284.9 million.
  • Segments: Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions segment declined 11.6% Y/Y to $205 million due to the impact from COVID, transition revenue, staffing shortage, and currency changes.
  • Healthcare Solutions' revenue rose 10.8% Y/Y to $56.6 million. Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue increased 4.1% Y/Y to $17.8 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted by 248 bps to 20%. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 256 bps to 12.9%.
  • EPS loss of $(0.17) missed the consensus loss of $(0.10).
  • Exela held $82 million in cash and equivalents. It used $(44) million in operating cash flow.
  • TCV won increased to $78 million, up over 131% Y/Y.
  • Small-and-Medium-Sized Business continues strong growth with DMR customers growing 39% over 4Q21 and DrySign users growing 200% over 4Q21.
  • Price Action: XELA shares traded lower by 18.4% at $0.30 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTechTrading Ideas