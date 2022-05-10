Carter Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carter Bankshares CARE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Carter Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $1.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

