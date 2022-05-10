UroGen Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

UroGen Pharma URGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
UroGen Pharma beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $-1.25 versus an estimate of $-1.33.
Revenue was up $6.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UroGen Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.17
|-1.29
|-1.27
|-1.29
|EPS Actual
|-1.27
|-1.35
|-1.17
|-1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|16.49M
|15.42M
|10.21M
|9.05M
|Revenue Actual
|16.17M
|11.35M
|13.03M
|7.49M
