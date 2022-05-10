Warner Music Q1 Growth Slows, EPS Dops Y-o-Y

by

Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.376 billion, missing the consensus of $1.38 billion.

Music Publishing increased 20% Y/Y to $230 million, and Digital grew 8% Y/Y to $931 billion.

Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased 50 bps to 19.9% due to revenue mix and growth of lower-margin revenue streams.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 90 bps to 20.5%.

EPS was $0.18, down from $0.22 last year.

Warner Music generated $44 million (-77% Y/Y) in operating cash flow and held $385 million in cash and equivalents. Free cash flow fell 88% Y/Y for $16 million.

CFO Eric Levin said, "While our core business continues to flourish, new growth vectors are constantly emerging."

Price action: WMG shares traded lower by 5.65% at $25.76 on the last check Tuesday.

photo via wikimedia Commons

