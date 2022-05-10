QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Warner Music Q1 Growth Slows, EPS Dops Y-o-Y

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.376 billion, missing the consensus of $1.38 billion.
  • Recorded Music revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $1.15 billion. Music Publishing increased 20% Y/Y to $230 million, and Digital grew 8% Y/Y to $931 billion.
  • Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased 50 bps to 19.9% due to revenue mix and growth of lower-margin revenue streams.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 90 bps to 20.5%.
  • EPS was $0.18, down from $0.22 last year.
  • Warner Music generated $44 million (-77% Y/Y) in operating cash flow and held $385 million in cash and equivalents. Free cash flow fell 88% Y/Y for $16 million.
  • CFO Eric Levin said, "While our core business continues to flourish, new growth vectors are constantly emerging."
  • Price action: WMG shares traded lower by 5.65% at $25.76 on the last check Tuesday.
  • photo via wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsMoversTechTrading Ideas