Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q1 Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Choice Hotels Intl beat estimated earnings by 15.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $74.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Choice Hotels Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.36
|0.88
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.51
|1.22
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|274.86M
|311.14M
|276.56M
|200.70M
|Revenue Actual
|284.64M
|323.37M
|278.34M
|182.95M
To track all earnings releases for Choice Hotels Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.