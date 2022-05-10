Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q1 Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl beat estimated earnings by 15.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $74.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Choice Hotels Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.84 1.36 0.88 0.60 EPS Actual 0.99 1.51 1.22 0.57 Revenue Estimate 274.86M 311.14M 276.56M 200.70M Revenue Actual 284.64M 323.37M 278.34M 182.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.