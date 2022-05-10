Recap: FreightCar America Q1 Earnings

FreightCar America RAIL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FreightCar America missed estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $60.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FreightCar America's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.16 -0.20 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.12 -0.11 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 67.00M 60.00M 44.00M 38.20M Revenue Actual 75.02M 58.31M 37.35M 32.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.