Recap: FreightCar America Q1 Earnings

FreightCar America RAIL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
FreightCar America missed estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $60.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FreightCar America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.20
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|67.00M
|60.00M
|44.00M
|38.20M
|Revenue Actual
|75.02M
|58.31M
|37.35M
|32.37M
