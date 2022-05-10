Playtika Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Playtika Holding PLTK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Playtika Holding missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $38.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 18.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Playtika Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.25
|0.23
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.20
|0.22
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|636.97M
|660.66M
|642.07M
|580.07M
|Revenue Actual
|649.00M
|635.90M
|659.20M
|638.90M
To track all earnings releases for Playtika Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
