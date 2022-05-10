WhiteHorse Finance: Q1 Earnings Insights

WhiteHorse Finance WHF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.344 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.370 0.37 0.37 0.370 EPS Actual 0.322 0.37 0.34 0.375 Revenue Estimate 19.27M 18.30M 18.48M 18.31M Revenue Actual 18.45M 18.38M 17.34M 17.97M

