WhiteHorse Finance: Q1 Earnings Insights

WhiteHorse Finance WHF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.344 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.370
|0.37
|0.37
|0.370
|EPS Actual
|0.322
|0.37
|0.34
|0.375
|Revenue Estimate
|19.27M
|18.30M
|18.48M
|18.31M
|Revenue Actual
|18.45M
|18.38M
|17.34M
|17.97M
