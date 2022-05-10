QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

WhiteHorse Finance: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

 

WhiteHorse Finance WHF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.344 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.370 0.37 0.37 0.370
EPS Actual 0.322 0.37 0.34 0.375
Revenue Estimate 19.27M 18.30M 18.48M 18.31M
Revenue Actual 18.45M 18.38M 17.34M 17.97M

To track all earnings releases for WhiteHorse Finance visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews