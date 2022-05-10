AdaptHealth: Q1 Earnings Insights

AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
AdaptHealth missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $224.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AdaptHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.28
|0.22
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.20
|0.17
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|689.87M
|638.43M
|575.53M
|486.34M
|Revenue Actual
|702.11M
|653.29M
|617.02M
|482.12M
