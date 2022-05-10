AdaptHealth: Q1 Earnings Insights

AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AdaptHealth missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $224.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AdaptHealth's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.28 0.22 0.23 EPS Actual 0.15 0.20 0.17 0.01 Revenue Estimate 689.87M 638.43M 575.53M 486.34M Revenue Actual 702.11M 653.29M 617.02M 482.12M

