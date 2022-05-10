Recap: Enovis Q1 Earnings

Enovis ENOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enovis beat estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $143.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enovis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|1.59
|1.59
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|1.77
|1.62
|1.68
|1.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|958.43M
|917.93M
|841.23M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|965.89M
|985.93M
|879.21M
To track all earnings releases for Enovis visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews